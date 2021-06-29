Emma Hayes: Karen Carney reveals secret behind commentator's exceptional Euro 2020 analysis

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Chelsea star Karen Carney has revealed the real reason behind Emma Hayes’ fantastic commentary during Euro 2020 so far.

The Chelsea boss received widespread praise once again yesterday, following her analysis during Spain’s clash with Croatia in the last 16 of the tournament and now we know why.

Taking to Instagram last night, Carney shared a story of herself sitting with Hayes, looking through the Blues manager’s pre-match notes.

The images show what looks to be analysis of the Spanish team in possession, complete with comprehensive written text that highlights the amount of effort Hayes has put into her work.

Carney captioned the story “People wonder why she [Hayes] is so good… her prep is a joke.”

This small snippet into the mind of Emma Hayes emphasises why she is so exceptional. The 44-year-old has regularly demonstrated her astute tactical expertise for Chelsea but is now using her all-encompassing football brain to cover every angle on commentary.

And it’s not just her analysis that has impressed fans so far. At one stage of Spain's tie vs Croatia last night, the London born manager even started speaking some Spanish.

A whole host of people took to Twitter to share their admiration for Hayes, expressing their disbelief at her many talents.

BBC Sport’s Emma Sanders wrote: “I mean, Emma Hayes has just started speaking some form of Spanish on co-comms too. She’s a superwoman I swear.”

Some have called for the Chelsea head coach to commentate on every match at the Euros. A post by ESPN UK asking for that to become a reality has been shared almost 400 times and liked by more than 3000 people.

It is highly improbable that this becomes a reality, especially with other talented co-commentators such as Ally McCoist being part of ITV’s coverage this summer. Nonetheless, Hayes has been a breath of fresh air so far this tournament, and though she won’t do every game, we should all enjoy her commentary while we can.

