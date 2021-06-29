Sheffield United transfer news: Fresh update emerges regarding 28-year-old's future

With Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic looking to launch a push for promotion next season, it will be intriguing to see whether the club are able to banish the memories of the previous campaign by securing the services of some classy operators this summer.

The scale of the Blades' ambition in the Championship later this year may depend on whether they are able to keep some of their key players at Bramall Lane during the current transfer window.

Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale have both been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League in recent weeks whilst Kean Bryan could leave the club later this week if he refuses to sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, another one of the Blades' senior players has been attracting the attention of Scottish side Celtic.

A report by the Daily Record on Sunday revealed that the Hoops were reportedly tracking United full-back George Baldock ahead of a potential swoop.

The 28-year-old, whose current contract at the club is set to run until 2022, featured regularly for the Blades last season as he made 32 appearances in the top-flight.

In a fresh update concerning Baldock's future, it has been revealed that United are seemingly unwilling to part ways with him this summer.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Blades are determined to keep the defender as they look to secure an immediate return to the top-flight next year and thus will be only willing to negotiate with a club if they receive an offer which is too good to ignore.

1 of 15 Which club has Lewis Grabban scored the most Championship goals for during his career? Nottingham Forest AFC Bournemouth Millwall Reading

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas this summer represents the last chance that United will get to secure a significant fee for Baldock, it would be a foolish decision by the club if they decide to part ways with them.

Therefore, by sticking by their particular transfer stance, they may be able to deter Celtic from launching a move for the full-back.

During his most recent campaign in the Championship, Baldock delivered a host of impressive displays as he managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.82.

Having made 76 appearances at this level during his career, the defender will be confident in his ability to play a major role in the Blades' quest for success next season.

By building a team around the likes of Baldock, John Egan and Sander Berge, Jokanovic could potentially lead the club to a barnstorming start to the upcoming campaign in the second-tier.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Four Premier League clubs want to sign surprise Liverpool hero

News Now - Sport News