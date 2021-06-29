English football fans really are a different breed.

Any time a major international tournament swings round the English public's thirst for alcohol seems to reach its peak.

The restrictions on pubs and the absence of fan parks during Euro 2020 may well have created a slightly less lairy vibe across the country compared to past tournaments, but don't let that fool you: England fans always seem to find a way.

Ahead of one of the most important England fixtures in a generation, some of the Three Lions faithful were drinking pints for breakfast.

ITV ventured a pub in Sheffield as part of their Good Morning Britain show on Tuesday morning, and they found some jolly punters drinking lagers in anticipation for the last-16 clash.

The camera crew made their way around the beer garden and spoke briefly with the landlord, Adam.

"We've had people visiting all over the country just to take a selfie in front of the place," he said.

"This is the big one tonight. There will be a full house inside. There's plenty of seats available in the beer garden so if you want a good atmosphere, this is the place to be."

England fever is taking over ahead of the game against Germany and we don't doubt that these scenes are taking place up and down the country.

Most fans will be anxiously waiting to hear what XI Gareth Southgate opts to choose at Wembley amid rumours that Bukayo Saka could be in line to start the game.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Saka is set to be rewarded for his man-of-the-match display against the Czech Republic with a start against Germany, though Jack Grealish's fine performance is unlikely to be enough to earn a spot in the XI.

Southgate is also expected to revert to the three-at-the-back system that served England so well at the 2018 World Cup, with Kyle Walker tucking in alongside John Stones and Harry Maguire in central defence.

