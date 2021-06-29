Apex Legends Genesis Event: New Valkyrie Skin Revealed

The Apex Legends Genesis Event has finally arrived and Apex have tweeted out a new skin that can be picked up during the event.

Some new Legend and weapon skins had been revealed before the event launched and there are cosmetic items for fans to get, but this latest skin was not known to players.

The current season of Apex, Season 9, has been a thoroughly enjoyable one for players. However, it was in need of some fresh content and the Genesis Collection Event feels like the perfect limited time event to keep fans entertained.

After this event ends, many players will be looking towards Season 10 of the game, of which some information is already known.

New Apex Skin Revealed for Valkyrie

Valkyrie arrived in Apex in Season 9, and many players are having a lot of fun playing with the new character.

With her being quite a new legend to the game, this will be Valkyrie's first ever skin she gets during an event.

The skin has been named the Omatsuri Fury Valkyrie skin, and it is one of the skins which celebrates Japan’s culture.

No doubt many will be wanting to get this skin, and it is one of 24 collectables that you need to get to unlock the Revenant’s Heirloom item.

With the event lasting only two weeks, players will need to make sure they jump on the game as soon as possible so that they don’t miss out on any of the items needed.

It is good to see the game adding so much new content for fans at the moment, and there are a lot more items to buy and purchase, that will be revealed and released over the course of the two weeks that the event is running for.

