Man United transfer news: Final stumbling block in Jadon Sancho deal

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Manchester United's move for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is imminent as both clubs have agreed on the transfer fee, however there is one more stumbling block for the Red Devils to overcome.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sancho?

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Sancho deal is in the final stages between Man United and Borussia Dortmund. The two clubs are reportedly concluding the final details of the payment and a full agreement will be made in the next few days.

The journalist revealed that the transfer has never been so close to being completed and the 21-year-old will end up joining the Red Devils.

How much will Sancho cost Man United?

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Sancho's move to Man United is imminent as the Manchester outfit have agreed a fee with Dortmund.

The report reveals that the transfer will cost in the region of €85m (£73.1m) for the England international.

Why is the deal for Sancho not completed yet?

Sky Sports claim that despite the clubs agreeing on the total fee for Sancho, the payment structure is still proving problematic. The two sides reportedly remain in negotiations over how much will be paid in instalments.

The report suggests that the deal is on the final stretch and should the closing details be wrapped up, then United will finally get their man.

How many assists did Sancho get this season?

Sancho registered 14 assists for Dortmund in the 2020/21 campaign and he scored a further 16 goals in 38 appearances for the German outfit.

His WhoScored rating of 7.54 was the fourth highest of any player in the Bundesliga this season. He also ranked third in Germany's top flight for key passes per game with 2.6 and completed dribbles with three this term.

Sancho's performances earned him a call-up to the national team, although he has been out of favour at the European Championships so far.

The England international has not been given a genuine opportunity to replicate his club form on the international stage, as Gareth Southgate has handed the 21-year-old just six minutes of action at the Euros this summer - despite his immense record for Dortmund.

His lack of game time could be a blessing for United as Sancho should arrive at Old Trafford fresh and ready for pre-season - assuming the two clubs will indeed conclude a deal for the winger in the coming days.

