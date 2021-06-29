Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats set to seal deal for 20-year-old starlet

Whereas a host of their League One rivals have already made signings this summer, Sunderland have yet to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Lee Johnson's primary focus in recent weeks has been to overhaul his squad by cutting ties with players who ultimately struggled for consistency in the third-tier.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats manager has also been working on new deals for the likes of Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Although Sunderland have made progress in negotiations with this particular duo, it is looking increasingly likely that they will be forced to wave goodbye to Charlie Wyke later this week when his current contract expires.

Whilst the Black Cats may be tempted to splash the cash between now and August, they could also find it beneficial to look towards the free-agent market for inspiration.

One of the players that Sunderland have been casting an eye over is Tyrese Dyce who was recently released by Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

After handing the midfielder the chance to impress in two games for the club's Under-23 side, the Black Cats have now made a decision regarding this particular pursuit.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland are set to seal a deal for Dyce after agreeing contractual terms with the 20-year-old.

The left-midfielder, who is also capable of playing as a full-back, will join the Black Cats on a free transfer as the club will not need to pay West Brom a compensation fee due to the club's decision to cut ties with Dyce.

Whereas Dyce ultimately failed to make an appearance for the Baggies' senior side during his time at the Hawthorns, he did feature on 16 occasions in all competitions for their Under-23 set-up last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that this particular deal is completed in the coming days, it will be intriguing to see whether Dyce is able to make a positive impact at the Stadium of Light next season.

Having only ever played two senior games in the EFL Trophy, it may take the midfielder some time to adapt to life in the third-tier of English football.

However, if Dyce is able to learn from the guidance of Johnson, he could potentially become a valuable asset for Sunderland due to his versatility.

Furthermore, Dyce's arrival will provide the Black Cats a new option for their left-back position following the recent departures of Jake Vokins and Callum McFadzean.

