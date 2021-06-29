Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deontay Wilder has told Tyson Fury he’s going to “run him over with a train" ahead of their WBC heavyweight championship fight in Las Vegas next month.

In a video posted to his social channels, a pumped-up Wilder can be seen bench pressing 310lbs - with his trainers’ assistance – in preparation for the fight, before responding to Fury’s claim he would bulk up to 300lbs ahead of the trilogy fight.

The American then imitates a train and fires back at The Gypsy King, who said he would “run Wilder over like an 18-wheeler" at last month’s press conference.

He said: “I'm going be a train. You say a semi-truck, I'm going to run you over with a train, baby. 310! You better get your weight up.”

Wilder and Fury are set to clash for a third time on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena, with the first fight ending in a controversial draw and Fury winning second time around – and capturing the vacant WBC title in the process – last February.

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Fury memorably beat the referee’s count in the first fight’s final round after being knocked down by a right-left combo, before decisively winning last year’s rematch with a seventh round TKO.

This fight has caused the much-anticipated Fury-Anthony Joshua fight to be put on hold once more, after arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein ruled the Manchester-born fighter must honour a contract to fight Wilder for a third time.

Fury announced in May that the glamour fight had been confirmed for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but within 24 hours, the judge intervened and granted Wilder the right to secure a fight with Fury before September.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Joshua must now turn his attention to unbeaten mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who he will face on September 25. Should both Fury and Joshua win, the fight may finally be back on.

Read more: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News