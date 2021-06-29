Liverpool transfer news: Price-tag emerges for prime target Kingsley Coman

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, there have been no concrete bids for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman and Liverpool could have to pay up to €120m (£103.2m) to sign the winger.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kingsley Coman?

Earlier this week, Florian Plettenberg claimed that Liverpool have a definite interest in signing Coman from Bayern this summer and the Reds are in contact with his management.

The journalist revealed that the Bundesliga champions are keen for the Frenchman to extend his deal at the club, although the 25-year-old's father would prefer that his son makes the move to England in the transfer window.

How much could Coman cost Liverpool?

According to Sky Sports in Germany, there have been no concrete offers for the 5 foot 11 winger and Bayern have no intention of selling Coman this summer.

The report suggests that the winger would cost at least €100m (£85.9m) this summer, however the German side could demand up to €120m (£103.2m) for his services.

A move away from Bayern is therefore reportedly extremely unlikely, as potential suitors including Liverpool would be priced out of a transfer for the 25-year-old.

Has Coman featured for France at the Euros this summer?

Coman was limited to just two substitute appearances for France at the European Championships this summer and played a total of 90 minutes at the tournament.

Despite minimal game time, the winger was impressive in his cameos from the bench. According to WhoScored, he ranked second in the French squad for key passes with two per game at the Euros.

Coman also proved to be a consistent threat on the opposition's goal as he registered two shots per game, which is relatively high considering he only made two substitute appearances at the tournament.

Should Liverpool sign Coman?

Probably not.

Liverpool have felt the harsh impact of injuries this term after the Reds suffered an injury crisis at the heart of their defence. Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were all absent for the majority of the campaign.

Coman has also been riddled with injuries in the past. According to Transfermarkt, in the last three seasons he has been out of action for 243 days due to injury issues, which equates to 36 games on the sidelines for Bayern.

The Frenchman also limped off in France's shock defeat to Switzerland in the European Championships, which suggests that despite his title winning experience, Liverpool should look for a more battle hardened option in the transfer market.

Aside from his injury troubles, the reported fee is extortionate and the Reds could get better value for money elsewhere.

