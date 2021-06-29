WWE 2K22: Who are the cover stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE 2K22 has a lot of making up to do.

2K Games, the makers of the wrestling series, opted to take a year's hiatus following the intense criticism and scrutiny that 2K20 received due to its various glitches and bugs that almost made the game unplayable.

As a result, the excitement levels are at an all-time low and it will be the responsibility of the developers to bring fans back to the franchise that had been a huge success before then.

The game was officially revealed midway during WrestleMania 37 where Rey Mysterio was taking on Cesaro, with the focus being on the former Mexican world champion.

That being said, there is plenty more to be expected from the latest edition of the series, with many speculating as to who will feature on the cover this year.

Last time, we saw Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch as the formidable poster couple and we expect that lineup to be different on this occasion.

WWE 2K22 Cover Stars

While the fans had ultimately made their mind up about who should face the new game - no official confirmation has been made at this time regarding who 2K Games will have on their front cover.

A fan vote recently took place in relation to who they would like to see on WWE 2K22's cover and there was an overwhelming winning duo.

But fear not! We will update this article as soon as this information becomes available - so stick with us!

