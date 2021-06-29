Apex Legends Season 10: What Is Included In The Battle pass?

Season 10 of Apex Legends is arriving in August and we have all the details around what the new battle pass will have in store for gaming fans.

There is always a bunch of new content that comes out with the game, like new weapons, skins and a new legend, and possible details around this new legend have recently been leaked.

We are currently in the middle of a huge Apex limited time event, that lasts a couple of weeks, however Season 10 should come soon after the Genesis Collection Event ends.

Gamers do get excited for the battle pass every season, and understandably so as there are a lot of things that you can acquire if you complete it.

What is the battle pass?

The Apex Legends battle pass is something that refreshes every time a new season comes along. The battle pass is 100 levels long and players will be able to advance through the levels quite easily if they play a lot of Apex.

In the battle pass, which can be purchased from the store for Apex coins or real money, there are various items that can be unlocked if you reach the level they are on.

They are all great items as well, and the only way they can be got is if you grab them via the battle pass.

What rewards are in the battle pass?

In the battle pass, there are various rewards that can be attained. These rewards change each Season. They will include:

Weapon skins

Legend skins

Apex packs

Weapons

Legend win trackers

Music Pack

For now, we don’t know the exact details of all of them for season 10, but when they are officially announced, we will reveal them all right here.

Make sure you unlock the battle pass straight away when it comes out so that you are not rushing to complete the battle pass before it ends

