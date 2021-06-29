Starfield: What is the release date?

Bethesda have kept themselves busy during the COVID-19 pandemic by the looks of things after Starfield was announced during E3 2021.

The developers of Fallout 76 unveiled their sci-fi thriller during, arguably, the biggest gaming expo of the year as part of Xbox and Bethesda's showcase.

It had been a long time coming after plenty of discussions had taken place about the game itself. But while there is not an awful lot we know at this stage, the developers provided a glimpse of what players can expect.

Bethesda's Todd Howard told The Washington Post that Starfield was "like Skyrim in space" and features a group of human explorers that are hunting for answers. He also confirmed that the game will be playable in both first and third-person perspectives, something we have seen with both Skyrim and the Fallout series.

Supposedly derived from a cancelled project back in 1997, the development of the game has been ongoing since the release of Fallout 4 back in November 2015, which means that there could be plenty more for players across the globe to expect in the coming months.

Starfield Release Date

Of course, you will be wondering when we will see Starfield officially released. Unfortunately, it won't be anytime soon.

Bethesda confirmed that the release date for Starfield will be 11th November 2022. But after the gaming industry was pegged back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect this to be delayed further.

