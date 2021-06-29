Boxing Schedule 2021: Major Fights, Dates, Results And More
Multiple, highly-anticipated boxing fights occur each year and 2021 has all of the best fighters in action.
The likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are just a few of the boxing stars featuring in 2021; the entertainment never stops throughout the year.
Not only are we seeing the popular, established boxers stepping inside the ring, but now we have a new wave of social media stars taking a punt at the top - take Jake Paul as an example, who is set to fight Tyron Woodley in August.
Here is the schedule for all of the major, upcoming boxing fights that are happening in 2021:
|Date
|Fight
|Location
|Venue
|Live Stream
|July 3rd, 2021
|Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar
|Carson CA, USA
|Dignity Health Sports Park Tennis Stadium
|Showtime
|July 9th, 2021
|Gilberto Ramirez vs Sullivan Barrera
|Los Angeles, USA
|Banc of California Stadium
|DAZN
|July 10th, 2021
|Lyndon Arthur vs Davide Faraci
|London, UK
|Royal Albert Hall
|BT Sport
|July 17th, 2021
|Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano
|Texas, USA
|AT&T Center San Antonio
|Showtime
|July 24th, 2021
|Joe Joyce vs Carlos Takam
|London, UK
|SSE Wembley Arena
|BT Sport
|July 24th, 2021
|Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3
|Las Vegas, USA
|T-Mobile Arena
|ESPN, FOX, BT Sport
|July 31st, 2021
|Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados
|Essex, UK
|Matchroom HQ Back Garden
|DAZN
|August 7th, 2021
|Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens 2
|Essex, UK
|Matchroom HQ Back Garden
|DAZN
|August 14th, 2021
|Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks
|Essex, UK
|Matchroom HQ Back Garden
|DAZN
|August 14th, 2021
|Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr
|Miami, USA
|TBC
|Triller PPV
|August 21st, 2021
|Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr
|Las Vegas, USA
|TBC
|FOX PPV
|August 28th, 2021
|David Benavidez vs Jose Uzcategui
|USA
|TBC
|Showtime
|August 28th, 2021
|Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
|USA
|TBC
|Showtime PPV
|September 11th, 2021
|Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa
|USA
|TBC
|Showtime
|September 11th, 2021
|Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort
|USA
|TBC
|Triller PPV
|September 25th, 2021
|Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
|London, UK
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Sky Sports
As you can see, there are several fights to get excited about for the second half of 2021 and we will keep you updated when new bouts are announced.
