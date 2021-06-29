Boxing Schedule 2021: Major Fights, Dates, Results And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Multiple, highly-anticipated boxing fights occur each year and 2021 has all of the best fighters in action.

The likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are just a few of the boxing stars featuring in 2021; the entertainment never stops throughout the year.

Not only are we seeing the popular, established boxers stepping inside the ring, but now we have a new wave of social media stars taking a punt at the top - take Jake Paul as an example, who is set to fight Tyron Woodley in August.

Here is the schedule for all of the major, upcoming boxing fights that are happening in 2021:

Date Fight Location Venue Live Stream July 3rd, 2021 Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar Carson CA, USA Dignity Health Sports Park Tennis Stadium Showtime July 9th, 2021 Gilberto Ramirez vs Sullivan Barrera Los Angeles, USA Banc of California Stadium DAZN July 10th, 2021 Lyndon Arthur vs Davide Faraci London, UK Royal Albert Hall BT Sport July 17th, 2021 Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano Texas, USA AT&T Center San Antonio Showtime July 24th, 2021 Joe Joyce vs Carlos Takam London, UK SSE Wembley Arena BT Sport July 24th, 2021 Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 Las Vegas, USA T-Mobile Arena ESPN, FOX, BT Sport July 31st, 2021 Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados Essex, UK Matchroom HQ Back Garden DAZN August 7th, 2021 Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens 2 Essex, UK Matchroom HQ Back Garden DAZN August 14th, 2021 Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks Essex, UK Matchroom HQ Back Garden DAZN August 14th, 2021 Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr Miami, USA TBC Triller PPV August 21st, 2021 Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr Las Vegas, USA TBC FOX PPV August 28th, 2021 David Benavidez vs Jose Uzcategui USA TBC Showtime August 28th, 2021 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley USA TBC Showtime PPV September 11th, 2021 Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa USA TBC Showtime September 11th, 2021 Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort USA TBC Triller PPV September 25th, 2021 Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sky Sports

As you can see, there are several fights to get excited about for the second half of 2021 and we will keep you updated when new bouts are announced.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

