Boxing Schedule 2021: Major Fights, Dates, Results And More

Tyson Fury in action against Deontay Wilder in America during their second fight

Multiple, highly-anticipated boxing fights occur each year and 2021 has all of the best fighters in action. 

The likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are just a few of the boxing stars featuring in 2021; the entertainment never stops throughout the year. 

Not only are we seeing the popular, established boxers stepping inside the ring, but now we have a new wave of social media stars taking a punt at the top - take Jake Paul as an example, who is set to fight Tyron Woodley in August.

Anthony Joshua celebrates inside the boxing ring

Here is the schedule for all of the major, upcoming boxing fights that are happening in 2021:

DateFightLocationVenueLive Stream
July 3rd, 2021Chris Colbert vs Tugstsogt NyambayarCarson CA, USADignity Health Sports Park Tennis StadiumShowtime
July 9th, 2021Gilberto Ramirez vs Sullivan BarreraLos Angeles, USABanc of California StadiumDAZN
July 10th, 2021Lyndon Arthur vs Davide FaraciLondon, UKRoyal Albert HallBT Sport
July 17th, 2021Jermell Charlo vs Brian CastanoTexas, USAAT&T Center San AntonioShowtime
July 24th, 2021Joe Joyce vs Carlos TakamLondon, UKSSE Wembley ArenaBT Sport
July 24th, 2021Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3Las Vegas, USAT-Mobile ArenaESPN, FOX, BT Sport
July 31st, 2021Conor Benn vs Adrian GranadosEssex, UKMatchroom HQ Back GardenDAZN
August 7th, 2021Kid Galahad vs Jazza Dickens 2Essex, UKMatchroom HQ Back GardenDAZN
August 14th, 2021Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards BolotniksEssex, UKMatchroom HQ Back GardenDAZN
August 14th, 2021Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos JrMiami, USATBCTriller PPV
August 21st, 2021Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence JrLas Vegas, USATBCFOX PPV
August 28th, 2021David Benavidez vs Jose UzcateguiUSATBCShowtime
August 28th, 2021Jake Paul vs Tyron WoodleyUSATBCShowtime PPV
September 11th, 2021Stephen Fulton vs Brandon FigueroaUSATBCShowtime
September 11th, 2021Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor BelfortUSATBCTriller PPV
September 25th, 2021Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr UsykLondon, UKTottenham Hotspur StadiumSky Sports

As you can see, there are several fights to get excited about for the second half of 2021 and we will keep you updated when new bouts are announced.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

