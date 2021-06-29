Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We all dream of the day when we make headlines for pulling off the most unreal of accumulator bets.

We fantasise about what we'd do with the money, how we would lord it over our friends and the rush it would bring to watch the odds get beaten and bet come home.

Back in reality, sadly, many have accepted that such a joy will never be their's to clinch as, let's face it, that sort of thing only ever happens to other people.

Well, you'll be pleased to know that it has once again happened to someone else but, on this particular occasion, the unnamed punter has gone bigger than we have ever seen before.

Dropping a meagre £11.50 on a six-fold, multi-sport bet, the Betfair customer was certainly put through the wringer as his life changing bet came closer and closer to fruition.

In truth, his six picks were rather simple, but the fact that four of them were golfing picks meant that the odds were shot through the roof.

He picked Croatia to beat Scotland at Euro 2020 and England to beat the Czech Republic but from that point on it was all about the golf.

He started by picking Steve Stricker to be the outright winner of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship before also picking Kelly Norda as the winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championships.

He followed that by predicting that Victor Hovland would win the BMW International Open before closing the acca bu picking Harris English to win the Travelers Championship.

All in all, his odds came to an astonishing 90,396/1.

Incredibly, the Travelers Championship went to a gruelling eight-hole play off with English finally sinking a 20-foot birthday putt to bring home an eye watering £1,039,554.

"I thought I was going to have a heart attack when the winning putt went in, I couldn't believe it," said the unnamed punter.

"I think I'm going to take a couple of months off work to take my partner travelling."

Betfair have since confirmed that the amount was paid in full to the London-based gamer, despite certain pay-out limits they have when it comes to golf.

It is just another astonishing example of the sort of life changing amounts that can be won.

Of course, such occasions are extraordinarily rare and we would always encourage punters to gamble responsibly.

For now though, we can only say congratulations to the man who has had his life turned on its head.

Enjoy your winnings!

