Idle Heroes Codes July 2021: How To Redeem, Gems and More
Popular action mobile game Idle Heroes has a bunch of codes for players to redeem, and we have all the codes you need for this month.
The game, which is available on both Android and iPhone has been enjoyed by millions of players ever since its release in June 2016.
Developed by DHGames, Idle Heroes has slowly become one of the best role-playing games on the planet.
Like many games, they release codes which, if used, give players free items and cosmetics.
Here is everything you need to know surrounding the Idle Heroes Codes for July 2021.
Latest Codes For Idle Heroes (July 2021)
The new Idle Heroes codes for July are not here yet, however they will be released very very soon.
When they are released, all the information will be available for you right here.
Current Codes For Idle Heroes (June 2021)
As June is nearly over, a lot of the available redeem codes have now expired; however, there are still a few that you will be able to use.
These are the codes still usable in Idle heroes:
HAPPY5TH: With this code you receive 1000 Gems, 1 Skin Shards Package, and also 50x 5 Star Hero Hards
HAPPY2021IH: Using this code will give you 500 Gems, and also five Heroic Summons Scrolls
IH777: This will give you 40 Heroic Summon Scrolls
Make sure to check back on this page in July to find out all the new codes that are released as it will give you many new and helpful items for in game.
How to redeem Idle Heroes Codes
Redeeming codes in the mobile game might sound difficult but is actually quite easy. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps:
- Open up the Cool Events menu on the right side of the screen
- Tap on the Exchange gifts menu, which is located on the left side
- Enter any of the codes that are available
- Press Exchange and you will receive the reward
- Check your mailbox and the rewards should be there
There is no reason to not use these codes, as they are quick and easy to do, and also free. It will only increase your excitement for the game.
