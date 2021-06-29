Daily Digest: Venus Williams wins on 90th Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon

In today’s news: Venus Williams wins her opening match at Wimbledon, Laura Muir is selected for the 800m and 1500m double at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the Netherlands have an Olympic warm up match against South Africa cancelled.

Venus Williams wins opening match of Wimbledon

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams defeated Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-3 in the opening round of the Grand Slam.

The 41-year-old American was competing in her 90th Grand Slam match and her 23rd Wimbledon singles draw. She will come up against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the next round.

Slovenia’s Tamara Zidanšek looked set to inflict an upset on former world number one Karolína Plíšková after winning the first set, but the Czech came back to triumph 5-2, 7-5, 6-4. Her next opponent will be Donna Vekic after the Croat beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-1 6-4.

Laura Muir selected for 800m and 1500m at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Laura Muir was named in the 72-strong British athletics squad heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The 28-year-old will compete in both the 800m and 1500m. She was a world silver medallist and European champion in the latter distance in 2018.

Dina Asher-Smith will contest the 200m as world champion, and is also set to be part of an incredible line-up for the 100m. Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is included in the squad "subject to fitness". The world champion is currently struggling with an Achilles tendon injury.

The athletics competition at Tokyo 2020 will be held in the Olympic Stadium from July 30th to August 8th.

South Africa cancels football friendly with the Netherlands

South Africa has cancelled a football friendly with the Netherlands after five members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. The entire delegation has now been placed in isolation.

The side were due to travel to the Netherlands this week and play the European champions on Saturday in Zwolle. The cancellation will be a blow to the Dutch side, who were hoping to use the match as preparation for the Olympics. They have been drawn in Group F with Brazil, Zambia and China for the tournament, which gets underway on July 21st.

Everton announce first team departures

Women’s Super League side Everton have announced first team players Georgia Brougham, Maéva Clemaron, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Molly Pike and Hannah Coan will be leaving the club. Ingrid Moe Wold will also be departing following her retirement from football.

In other football transfer news, Telegraph Sport has reported newly-promoted Leicester are set to sign England and Manchester United defender Abbie McManus. She will be joined by United teammate Jess Sigsworth and Bristol City’s left-back Jemma Purfield.

Leicester won the Women’s Championship in style and are clearly looking to make a mark in the WSL next season.

Twelve-year-old Emer McKee breaks own 5km world record

Belfast’s Emer McKee broke her own world 5km record for a 12-year-old by 13 seconds in Lisburn this weekend. She clocked an incredible time of 16 minutes and 27 seconds.

McKee smashed the world's best time by a 12-year-old in a 5km road race at Down Royal Racecourse in April, and set her latest record at the same venue. The previous world's best 5km road race time for a 12-year-old was set in March 2017 by Annabella Veltcheva. She had managed a time of 17:16 in Florida.

