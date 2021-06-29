EA Play Live: What time does the event start?

EA Play Live is almost upon us and segments of the gaming community cannot contain their excitement ahead of this seismic event.

The reason for this is the sheer number of behemoth titles that are coming our way over the next couple of months - Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22 and F1 2021 simply to name a few.

While one of those games will be released before the event actually takes place, there have been plenty of rumours circulating in relation to what other games we will see at this year's showcase.

One of these big-name games that could make an appearance is an all-new Dead Space game, which we have not seen a new version of since 2013.

If that isn't enough to get you excited, WWE superstar Xavier Woods will be hosting the event and is an avid gaming enthusiast away from his in-ring duties.

But the questions that are on everyone's lips are how long will the pre-show take? When will the main event get underway? Well, fear not as we can provide all of those details for you here.

What time does EA Play Live start?

What we know so far is that the event itself takes place on 22nd July 2021 will start at around 6 pm BST, which we suspect will be the pre-show and with the main show set to follow on from this.

As we expected, EA are keeping their cards close to their chest at this stage regarding the length of the pre-show, nor are they mentioning what games will be highlighted during the expo.

We doubt we will find this out beforehand - unless a surprising leak emerges online. In which case, we will have to just cross our legs and wait for the time to pass.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges.

