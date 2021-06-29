Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal set to table transfer bid for promising defender

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to table an offer to sign Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares and personal terms are a work in progress.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Nuno Tavares?

Romano revealed earlier this week that Arsenal are in direct contact with Tavares' agents ahead of a proposed move to the Emirates this summer.

The player reportedly dreams of joining the Premier League and agreeing personal terms will not be an issue, as the player's priority is to join the Gunners.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tavares?

Romano claims that the Gunners are set to table an offer in the region of €7m-€8m (£6m-£6.9m) for the Benfica left-back.

The journalist reveals that the Portuguese outfit have placed a €15m (£12.9m) price tag on the 21-year-old, however add-ons will help the clubs agree on the structure of the payment.

Personal terms are reportedly a work in progress as it stands and Arsenal have proposed a contract until June 2026.

What is Tavares’ style of play?

The Portuguese defender is a modern day, progressive left-back and he has shown his quality in the attacking third of the pitch for Benfica.

WhoScored suggest that his strengths are crossing, key passes and blocking the ball. Tavares achieved 0.7 accurate crosses per game from left back in Liga NOS this term.

The 21-year-old's attacking potency was on display in the Europa League this season - in five appearances he averaged 1.2 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per game for the Portuguese outfit.

The full-back is also left footed which would be an important asset for Arsenal, as aside from Kieran Tierney, the Gunners are without a natural option on that side of defence.

Who else are Arsenal closing in on?

The north London side look to be closing in on another summer signing in the transfer window as there has been an update in their pursuit of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

According to Romano, Arsenal have tabled an official bid of €17.5m (£15m) plus add-ons of potentially around €4m (£3.4m) for Lokonga. An agreement is reportedly yet to be reached on the future sale percentage, as the Belgium outfit want 15%.

The midfielder registered five goal contributions in the Pro League this season.

Arsenal should be looking to sign midfield reinforcements this summer with one of their own potentially departing. According to BBC Sport, Roma are interested in signing Granit Xhaka and have had one bid for him rejected already.

