Crystal Palace's next manager: Major update over Selhurst Park role

Patrick Vieira has agreed to become Crystal Palace's next manager, as reported by The Athletic.

What's the latest news on Palace's manager search?

The Eagles have been searching for a new manager for over a month after Roy Hodgson walked away from the club at the end of the season in May.

They have twice seemingly been on the brink of appointing his successor after previously agreeing terms with Nuno Espirito Santo and then Lucien Favre, but both deals fell through at the last minute.

They have now turned their attention to Vieira, and have reached an agreement in principle, although a contract has not been signed at this stage.

When do Palace want to have their next manager appointed by?

The club's hierarchy, including owner Steve Parish, want everything to be sorted within the next six days.

Palace's players are due to return for pre-season training next Monday, and the south London club want a new boss in place by then so that they can take training straight away in preparation for the 2021/22 campaign.

How did Vieira fare in his last managerial role?

Vieira's last role in the dugout was in his homeland of France, when he was in charge of Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

After taking over in July 2018, the 45-year-old led Nice to back-to-back top seven finishes in the league, and helped the side secure European football heading into the 2020/21 season.

However, things swiftly went downhill at the end of his tenure. Nice lost their last five games in all competitions under Vieira, conceding 14 goals in the process, as the former France international was relieved of his duties in December 2020.

Would Vieira be a good appointment for Palace?

It could be argued that this is a potentially risky appointment by the club.

Vieira has never managed in England before, and his time at Nice did end in disappointing fashion, as he was unable to arrest a slump in form by his side. Is he biting off more than he can chew at this stage of his managerial career?

On the flip side, Vieira knows the Premier League very well from a playing perspective. He played for Arsenal for nine years, winning three league titles, and then returned to have a further year at Manchester City back in 2010. This should hold him in good stead for the position, as he is accustomed to the demands of the Premier League, and should not need long to settle back into life in England.

Going from the safe hands of Hodgson to the inexperienced Vieira is a bold move by Palace, and it will be fascinating to see if it is one that pays off.

