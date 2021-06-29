Kim Little: The Scotland and Arsenal star who is one of the world's best midfielders

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As Kim Little celebrates her 31st birthday, GiveMeSport Women takes a look back through her decorated career so far and what makes her one of the best midfielders in the world.

For anyone who has followed the Arsenal and Scotland legend, her CV speaks for itself. Little has achieved so much over the years and here's just a glance at her brilliance...

Announcing herself at Hibs

Little's professional career kicked off in her home nation when she signed for Hibernian back in 2006. She was just 16 when she became a senior player and Hibs knew from the off they had bagged an astonishing talent.

The young Scot flew out of the blocks and made her mark immediately – scoring a hat-trick on her Scottish Women's Premier League debut against Hutchison Vale.

In her first season, she helped Hibs win the treble as they lifted the SWPL title, Scottish Women's Cup and the Scottish Premier League Cup.

Little went on to tally a total of 55 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions that season and 33 goals in 18 the following term.

Arsenal dominance

Little is most well-known for her time at Arsenal, where she continues to be one of the most influential players in the starting lineup.

With her natural leading ability as skipper, the midfielder deserves her own shelf in the trophy cabinet for honours she has helped the Gunners win over the years.

Little first started off at Arsenal in 2008 – after five years, she moved abroad for a new challenge but returned in 2017 and has since estbalished herself as one of the Women's Super League's finest talents.

In almost a decade with the North London outfit, the No.10 has won 13 major honours – including three WSL titles, three FA Cups and four WSL Cups. She was also named PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2013 and won the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award in 2015.

Across 185 appearances in her two eras with Arsenal, Little has netted a mammoth 125 goals – a truly astonishing return for a midfielder.

NWSL and W-League

Not many players can say they have dominated on more than one continent, but it's been easy work for Kim Little.

In between her two spells with Arsenal, the playmaker featured in the US and Australia for Seattle Reign and Melbourne City respectively.

For Reign, Little netted 32 times in 63 appearances and won the Golden Boot in 2014, as well as the MVP award that same year, despite the Seattle outfit finishing second in the league. Little was also featured in back-to-back NWSL Best XIs.

Her loan spell with Melbourne City saw her win the W-League Champions Grand Final and the Premiers regular season in the same term. Little's efforts earned her the W-League Player of Grand Final award in 2016.

Scotland and Great Britain

As a proud Scot, Little continues to give her everything to her country. Although Scotland have struggled in major tournaments over the years, the midfielder has been a standout player on every occasion.

On her 50th appearance for her country, Little scored the opener in a 2-0 win over England in the 2011 Cyprus Cup – marking the first time they had beaten their native rivals since 1977. The midfielder also helped Scotland qualify for the 2019 World Cup shortly after recovering from a serious injury.

Her efforts for both club and country saw her selected to represent Team GB at the 2012 Olympics and she will once again step onto the world stage this summer in Tokyo.

Happy birthday, Kim, and here's to many years of your fantastic career!

