England welcomed age-old rivals Germany to Wembley for a monstrous Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

The world-famous stadium has seen its fair share of historic moments but had never played host to something quite of this magnitude.

Germany only just managed to sneak through to the knockout stages after hauling themselves back from the brink in the so called group of death.

England, meanwhile, did nothing more than get the job done in their group, keeping three clean sheets while scoring two goals of their own.

All signs pointed towards it being a frightfully cagey affair between the ancient enemies in front of a score of partisan England fans.

Unsurprisingly, Gareth Southgate ignored calls to release the handbrake, switching to a three at the back system in Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw were then picked to play as wing backs with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice whacked into the engine room.

Germany, meanwhile, picked an experienced side as they looked to get one over the English yet again at a major tournament.

Sadly, the home crowd didn't exactly cover themselves in glory before kick off as loud boo's and jeers rang out during the German national anthem.

In truth, that is probably the last thing you want to do against a team like Germany who would just use the disrespect shown to their anthem as fuel for their fire.

Understandably, the fans have been slammed for the behaviour during the German national anthem.

Naturally, the experienced German side were unphased by the boo's, with Thomas Muller even winking at the camera as it came past among the cacophony of jeers cascading down from the terraces.

At the time of writing, the score remained 0-0 after Timo Werner and Harry Kane missed guilt-edged chances.

Jordan Pickford pulled off a crucial save sprawling at the feet of the Chelsea man while Kane spurned a fantastic opportunity after finding himself in acres of space in the German box.

There were still plenty of encouraging signs for the English who looked more than capable of getting the job done after a decent first half.

