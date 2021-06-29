England vs Germany at Wembley in a major international - it was always going to be a huge occasion.

Gareth Southgate may have upset some England fans with what appeared to be a fairly defensive line-up but it worked an absolute treat once again.

The Three Lions boss opted for a change of formation with five at the back and two defensive-minded midfielders in the form of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were the front-three.

Both sides went into the Euro 2020 last-16 clash knowing victory would mean a quarter-final against Sweden or Ukraine in Rome. There was added incentive of a potential semi-final against Denmark or Czech Republic.

Of course, there was plenty of danger looking too far ahead and victory at Wembley was the only thing that should have been on their minds.

For 75 minutes, it seemed both sides were just happy not to lose.

It was tight and cagey as you’d expect.

Jack Grealish was introduced in the 69th-minute and the game seemed to change there and then.

But like against Croatia and Czech Republic, that man Sterling popped up with the crucial goal with 15 minutes remaining.

It was a fantastic team move and Luke Shaw’s low cross was finished by the Manchester City man.

Then, with five minutes remaining, Harry Kane got his first goal of the competition as he headed in from Grealish's cross.

Is it actually coming home!?

England will now face Ukraine or Sweden in Rome on Saturday night.

