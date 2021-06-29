England have beaten Germany in a knockout match at a major international tournament.

No, really.

In front of 40,000 people at Wembley, Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory.

It was always going to be tight and cagey - and it was certainly that.

But the introduction of Jack Grealish in the 69th-minute seemed to give everyone inside the stadium a lift.

Within six minutes, Raheem Sterling was tapping home from a Luke Shaw low cross.

Grealish then grabbed himself an assist 11 minutes later when his cross was headed home by Harry Kane for his first goal of the tournament.

Southgate may have upset some England fans with what appeared to be a fairly defensive line-up but it worked an absolute treat once again.

The Three Lions boss opted for a change of formation with five at the back and two defensive-minded midfielders on the form of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

Bukayo Saka Sterling and Kane were the front-three.

As for his opposite number, Joachim Low, he was taking charge of his final match in charge of Germany.

And he went out in typical Low style.

If you know what we mean…

It feels wrong to talk about a grown man picking his nose/sniffing his fingers and then licking them but that’s exactly what we’re about to do.

Because Low was caught doing just that once again during Germany’s loss to England.

Does he not realise there are literally hundreds of cameras inside the stadium at all times?

Video: Low picks and licks again...

Deary me.

As Low and Germany will lick their…wounds, England will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome on Wednesday.

Is it coming home?

