England welcomed age-old rivals Germany to Wembley for a monstrous Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

The world-famous stadium has seen its fair share of historic moments but never has the new Wembley played host to something quite of this magnitude.

Germany only just managed to claim their spot in the knockout stages after hauling themselves back from the brink in the so called 'group of death' at the tournament.

England, meanwhile, got the job done in their group, keeping three clean sheets while scoring two goals of their own.

All signs then, pointed towards it being a frightfully cagey affair between the ancient enemies in front of the biggest crowd England has seen since before the pandemic.

And for the first 75 minutes, that's exactly what it was, with both teams more than happy to sit back and do everything they could to avoid conceding

With Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw picked to play as wing backs with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice whacked into the engine room, England deployed a new system perfectly.

Germany, meanwhile, picked an experienced side as they looked to get one over the English yet again at a major tournament.

The first half was largely uneventful with a mostly anonymous Harry Kane missing a guilt-edged chance in the dying seconds.

Timo Werner also missed a very good opportunity as Jordan Pickford sprawled at his feet to deny the Chelsea man.

The second half was equally cagey until that man Raheem Sterling popped up to poke home from a flowing move to send the Wembley faithful into delirium.

He very nearly went from hero to villain within moments however after his wayward pass set Thomas Muller in on goal.

As England's old nemesis, many thought Muller would punish the mistake but he criminally pulled his shot wide.

If a German fan had been asked who they would've wanted on that sort of chance they would likely have said Muller so to he seem him pull it wide just showed that it was England's day.

For Muller, in particular it proved to be an embarrassing moment, especially after his cheeky wink during the national anthem.

England fans did not cover themselves in glory at all as they boo'd the German song but Muller showed his immense confidence by winking at the camera.

It would seem that the moment has come back to bite him, however, after he missed Germany's best chance in the clash.

