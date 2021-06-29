Derby County transfer news: Rams facing tussle to keep ace amid Championship interest

Derby County would have been hoping to enter a new dawn this summer after dramatically avoiding relegation to League One on the final day of the previous campaign.

However, the Rams' future is currently unclear as they still could be demoted to the third-tier as a result of their breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

Furthermore, having already seen two takeover deals collapse this year, Derby find themselves in a precarious financial position as they are still looking for fresh investment.

As a result of the situation that the club currently find themselves in, it is hardly a shock that manager Wayne Rooney has yet to bolster his squad during the current transfer window.

Derby are also finding it difficult to persuade some of their soon to be out-of-contract stars to stay at Pride Park.

A report from The Athletic earlier this month revealed that the Rams had failed to make progress in their discussions with Andre Wisdom and Martyn Waghorn over new deals.

In a fresh update concerning Waghorn's future, it has been revealed that one of Derby's Championship rivals are now looking to secure his services for the 2021/22 campaign.

According to the Coventry Telegraph, the forward has reportedly entered talks with Coventry City who are looking to add to their attacking options this summer following manager Mark Robins' decision to part ways with Amadou Bakayoko and Maxime Biamou.

Whereas Waghorn did struggle for consistency at times last season, he still managed to provide 10 direct goal contributions in 32 league appearances for Derby.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Waghorn opts to call time on his stint at Pride Park, the Rams may find it difficult to sign a suitable replacement for him due to the fact that they are limited in terms of what they can do in the transfer market.

Still under an embargo, Derby may have to turn to the free-agent market for solace as they are currently banned from spending money on players.

Regardless of what division his side find themselves in, Rooney knows that a failure to draft in a successor for an individual who has netted 75 goals at Championship level during his career will have a negative impact on the Rams' fortunes.

Therefore, with Waghorn currently having discussions with Coventry, Derby simply have to draft up a list of potential replacements as there is every chance that they will struggle in the forward's absence next season.

