Exclusive: Everton and West Ham join transfer race for Rangers star; clubs touching base

Everton and West Ham United have both joined the race to sign Rangers star Glen Kamara, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Rangers news?

In March, we revealed that Premier League giants Arsenal were weighing up a move for the 25-year-old midfielder amid some difficulty in extending his contract with Rangers.

Kamara, a hugely successful £50k signing from Dundee in January 2019, did admit his representatives had held talks with the Scottish champions but, as it stands, the Finland international will be out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Who else wants to sign Kamara?

Aside from Arsenal - the club who brought the midfielder to England in 2012 - Watford have been linked with a move.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed the interest from Vicarage Road, although Kamara's situation has not gone unnoticed throughout the Premier League. Indeed, Everton, West Ham United, Brentford and a number of teams in Russia have all touched base with the player's camp about the kind of deal he'd be looking for this summer.

How well did Kamara play at the European Championships?

Coming off the back of a hugely successful season at Ibrox, during which he started 28 of the club's 38 league games, Kamara has also impressed amid Finland's maiden voyage at the European Championships.

According to WhoScored data, no one in their squad made more interceptions per game (3.3) or drew as many fouls over the same period (2.7). Passing-wise, his 52.3 attempted on average was, again, the most in the squad and the second-highest success rate (87.9%) of any Finnish player to have started a game.

Impressively, his interceptions statistics led the way in the entirety of the group stage, perhaps going some way into raising his profile.

As gutting as it would be to lose Kamara, Rangers could stand to gain from his performances at the delayed Euro 2020 if they can start to auction him off.

What have the pundits said?

Speaking on the BBC during Finland's win over Denmark earlier in the tournament, former Arsenal star-turned-pundit Martin Keown talked up Kamara's performance after commentator Jonathan Pearce spoke about his time with the north London giants.

"You can see why [he was at Arsenal], he is very disciplined," he said (via The Daily Record).

Back in December, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard revealed he was very keen to keep the player in Glasgow.

"In terms of Glen Kamara, it is where it is," he said (via Glasgow Live).

"It’s pretty simple, it’s my job to advise when I think people deserve to be rewarded, it’s my job to advise when I predict there’s a lot of noise around a certain individual. I’m obviously trying to protect the club, the board, the team and everyone from a situation where we could lose one of our best players."

