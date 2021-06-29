Next Tottenham manager: Fresh update on Ryan Mason emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ryan Mason could be asked to work with the Tottenham Hotspur first-team again should the club switch their attentions from former Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Although Mason has not been asked yet, there is an outside chance he could continue in his role were the club to encounter any further difficulty in replacing Jose Mourinho.

Nuno has been strongly linked with the vacant post and, with him being out of work, may be a more straightforward appointment than most. However, given how Spurs' attempts to bring in a new boss have gone so far, caution may be wise.

Should any move break down and the club instead look to appoint a manager currently working at either the European Championships or the Copa America, Mason could come back into the frame on a short-term basis.

Which other managers have been linked?

A report in the print edition of The Sunday People (page 62) suggested Belgium boss Roberto Martnez was still in with an outside chance of getting the job.

While not an international manager of course, the same report claimed there is a feeling within the Spurs squad that Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter would be a good appointment based on the style of play he's introduced on the South Coast.

What was Mason's win percentage at Tottenham?

After becoming the youngest Premier League manager of all-time at the age of just 29 years, 19 months and eight days, the one-cap former England midfielder won four of his seven games in charge.

That yields a 57.1% win percentage although, clearly, it was a difficult situation and an incredibly small sample size, so it's hard to make any definitive judgments.

What did Harry Kane say about Mason?

Having played together, Harry Kane (who is thought to want to leave Spurs this summer) and Mason look to have formed a close bond, given they were pictured going on a family holiday together before the Euros.

Prior to Mason taking over, Kane tweeted his support for his former teammate.

“Having come through the academy together I know how much it will mean to Ryan Mason to take charge of the team for the rest of the season,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We'll give him everything we've got for these next 7 games.”

