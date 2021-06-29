Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England have beaten Germany at a major tournament.

Do not scratch your eyes, do not shake your screen - it really did happen.

Gareth Southgate's side booked their place in the last eight of Euro 2020 with an incredibly accomplished performance against their age-old rivals.

It was all predictably cagey for the first 75 minutes of the game with neither side willing to really push for the win for fear of conceding first.

However, once Southgate brought Jack Grealish off the bench and into the heat of the battle the whole atmosphere changed.

Grealish was straight into the action, playing a part in the move that saw super Raheem Sterling tap home after a free-flowing bit of play.

Sterling then very nearly handed Germany a gift-wrapped way back into the clash after a wayward backless was pounced upon by Kai Havertz who set Thomas Muller in on goal.

Incredibly, Muller fluffed his lines as England fans began to believe it truly was their day.

Moments later Harry Kane was nodding home to kill off the tie and send the gathered English hoards inside Wembley into delirium.

For Southgate, it was a true moment of redemption.

The England boss has for decades been remembered as the man who missed the crucial penalty in the Euro '96 semi-final shootout with Germany but, and rightly so, that might all change now.

Southgate, who was inevitably asked about that harrowing night in 1996 in the aftermath of England's massive win, spoke right from the heart as he confronted what are still difficult feelings.

"I'm just so pleased," he began.

"I was looking at the big screen and I saw Dave Seaman up there and you know, for the team-mates that played with me I can't change that [the '96 penalty] so that's always going to hurt.

"But what's lovely is we've given people another day to remember and now we've got to go and do it in Rome."

What a moment.

While the Wembley win will go down as one of the most historic moments in English football, there is still lot of work to be done if Southgate's band of merry men are to bring it home.

They will certainly take a moment to appreciate what they have just achieved but then it is straight back down to business as they prepare for a massive quarter-final clash.

