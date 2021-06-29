Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Can you really blame England fans for getting carried away after beating Germany 2-0 in their Euro 2020 last-16 game at Wembley?

It was their first knockout victory against Germany for 55 years - since their 1966 World Cup final win.

It was also just their second European Championship knockout win in 53 years.

Moreover, it booked a place in the quarter-finals to play either Sweden or Ukraine - a quarter-final in which Gareth Southgate’s side will be favourites to win.

If they win that, it’s either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semi-final.

Okay, we’re getting a bit carried away as well now.

But the sight of more than 40,000 English fans inside Wembley got us emotional.

It’s been a horrible 18 months or so without fans inside stadiums but the scenes we witnessed in London on Tuesday afternoon were just fantastic.

There were also a handful of German supporters inside Wembley but they were silenced by incredible home support.

Raheem Sterling’s goal with 15 minutes remaining was quickly followed up by Harry Kane’s first strike of the tournament to put the game beyond Germany’s reach.

As the English fans went delirious, many Germans were probably sneaking out.

But not one young family.

Deep into stoppage time, Wembley was at fever pitch as Thomas Muller was substituted. As he was walking off the pitch, the cameraman at Wembley focused on a young German girl in tears being comforted by her two parents.

And when that image came up on the big screens inside the stadium, a loud cheer of delight was let out by many England fans.

And if you think they were cheering for Muller being substituted, you're mistaken.

You’ve got to feel sorry for the poor girl, being mocked by 40,000 English supporters.

But fans of the Three Lions have shed many tears themselves down the years and will know exactly how she’s feeling.

She’ll no doubt experience a German World Cup win at some point in her life - something many England fans inside the stadium on Tuesday haven’t witnessed.

News Now - Sport News