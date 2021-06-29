The 40,000 England fans inside Wembley on Tuesday afternoon witnessed something rather special.

The Three Lions overcame Germany 2-0 in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash to book a quarter-final tie with either Sweden or Ukraine on Saturday evening.

For 75 minutes, it was tense and cagey.

The atmosphere remained incredible throughout but everyone knew that the entire tie was on a knife-edge.

That was until a brilliant move from England saw Luke Shaw produce a low cross for Raheem Sterling to tap home.

With 15 minutes remaining, England led.

Just imagine the scenes in the thousands of pubs up and down the country as supporters celebrated Sterling’s goal.

But nothing will beat the scenes inside Wembley.

After 18 months of empty stadiums and social distancing, you can’t blame 40,000 England supporters for losing the plot after going 1-0 ahead.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Cameras caught supporters going absolutely crazy in the front few rows at Wembley as they jumped on the advertising banners covering the seats in front of them.

Limbs. Absolute limbs.

Fans can be seen falling around, taking their tops off and hugging random strangers. While that may not be the most sensible thing to do in the middle of a global pandemic, you simply can’t help but enjoy it.

Imagine the scenes 11 minutes later when Harry Kane made it 2-0…

The Big Fat Euro 2020 Quiz

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

Kane actually spoke about the fans after the match and insisted it was a “perfect” afternoon.

"It's an amazing day and it was an amazing game. To hear Wembley like this was a moment none of us will ever forget. It's the perfect afternoon."

It'll be made even more perfect if England go on to win the tournament.

England sink Germany! England 2-0 Germany Highlights | Euro 2020 (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News