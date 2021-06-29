Premier League goal-scorers quiz: How much do you know about these top-flight forwards?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over the years, the Premier League has provided supporters from across the globe the opportunity to witness some of the world's best players perform at their very best.

Since it's formation in 1992, there has been a plethora of forwards who have managed to set the top-flight alight with their goal-scoring escapades.

Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer's consistency during his career resulted in him netting a remarkable total of 260 goals in 441 appearances which is a record that still hasn't been beaten despite the best efforts of Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero.

In recent times, Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy have managed to emerge as two of the most deadly finishers in the Premier League.

Whereas Kane has scored 166 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in this division, Vardy's sensational displays for Leicester helped the club win the Premier League title in 2016.

With the forward showing no signs of slowing down, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he plays a key role for the Foxes during the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the likes of Roberto Firmino and Anthony Martial will be hoping to help their respective sides close the gap to reigning league champions Manchester City who are currently in the market for a new forward following Aguero's departure.

Ahead of what is expected to be an enthralling 2021/22 campaign, we have decided to test out your knowledge of some of the Premier League's finest goal-scorers in our latest quiz.

How many times has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net for Arsenal in the top-flight? Who is Leeds United's leading Premier League scorer?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal? 62 64 70 72

