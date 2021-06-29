Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sweden and Ukraine met in Glasgow knowing the winner would face England in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, England had beaten Germany 2-0 at Wembley to book their place in Rome.

Who would face Gareth Southgate's side this weekend?

Sweden went into the clash as slight favourites but it was Ukraine who took the lead through Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko.

However, the in-form Emil Forsberg levelled before the break.

It was a case of neither side wanting to lose the match in the second half as it edged into extra time.

Then, in extra-time, there was a huge talking point.

Sweden defender Marcus Danielson lunged into a tackle and won the ball but his follow-through caught Artem Besedin.

The referee originally gave Danielson a yellow but, after looking at the replay, upgraded it to a red.

Was it deserved? We think so...

Besedin got barely walk off the pitch and we just hope the Ukrainian will be okay.

There was certainly a debate on whether the red card was warranted, though.

Yes, Danielson won the ball and couldn't do much about where his leg went after that. It was unintentional but, then again, you can't get away with potentially breaking an opponent's leg by being out of control.

One man who didn't think it was a red card was Gary Lineker, who tweeted: "When you kick a football it’s almost impossible not to follow through (not that kind of follow through btw). Just because a player gets injured because someone kicked a football and accidentally catches him on the follow through doesn’t make it a foul, let alone a red."

However, Piers Morgan (obviously) replied with: "Says the bloke who never tackled. It was a recklessly high challenge that could have broken his opponent’s leg. Definite red card."

We won't say this often but we're on Morgan's side with this one.

