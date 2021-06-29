France crashing out of Euro 2020 at the hands of Switzerland was undoubtedly the biggest shock of the summer.

Having gone behind in the first-half, the World Champions roared back into life in the second after skipper Hugo Lloris saved a penalty.

The French flooded forward and within moments of that Lloris saved, had turned the game completely on its head through two sublime Karim Benzema goals.

Paul Pogba then looked to have killed off the game as he whipped a missile into the top corner of the Suisse net.

With the tie seemingly sewn up, France took their foot off the gas allowing Switzerland the chance to push for an equaliser.

With nothing to lose, Switzerland went all out, scoring two quick-fire goals in the dying exchanges to send the game into extra-time.

They then survived the extra 30 minutes to force what had once looked like the most unlikely of penalty shootouts.

After nine perfect penalties were rattled into the back of the net, superstar Kylian Mbappe stepped needing to score to keep France in the championships.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Incredibly, his penalty was saved, sending the Suisse contingent into utter delirium.

The devastated French stars quickly made their way from the field and into the dressing room but news has since emerged that the real drama was in the stands.

Like a story straight out of a reality TV show, RMC has revealed that the French player's families absolutely kicked off in the aftermath of their shock defeat.

According to the report, Adrien Rabiot's mother was the provocateur-in-chief, running her mouth at Kylian Mbappe's father for his son's 'arrogance' before turning her ire on the Pogba's.

It seems the tensions had been long running as well, after security were forced to ask the Pogba family to 'calm down' following heated reactions to some of Rabiot's errors.

It's a truly astonishing story to come out of what was an already forgettable night for France.

Veronique Rabiot is believed to have hung around for at least 20 minutes after the final whistle giving the Mbappe's and the Pogba's the full length of her tongue.

While the players might be glad to have some of the negative limelight wrenched off of them, this is probably not what they would have had in mind.

You can be certain that the Rabiot's the Pogba's and the Mbappe's won't be exchanging Christmas cards this year.

