Liverpool transfer news: Reds want £34.4m star who Lionel Messi says 'has it all'

According to AS as per Sport Witness, Liverpool are very attentive to Saul Niguez's situation at Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish champions willing to sell the midfielder for a great offer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Saul Niguez?

Reports from AS as per Sport Witness claim that Liverpool are among a host of Premier League sides that are very attentive to Saul's situation at Atletico Madrid.

The report suggests that the 26-year-old midfielder wants to leave Atletico this summer, despite lifting the La Liga title with the club in the 2020/21 campaign.

How much could Saul cost Liverpool this summer?

According to AS via Sport Witness, Saul is valued by the Spanish champions at €40m (£34.4m) and Atletico are willing to sell the midfielder if they receive a great offer for the Spaniard.

Alongside Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the 26-year-old's situation at Atletico, and at the disclosed price-tag he represents decent value for money this summer.

What has Lionel Messi said about Saul?

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has been a regular opponent of Saul's, and the pair have battled at the top of the La Liga table for most of their careers. The Argentine has been full of praise for the Atletico midfielder in the past and he's suggested that he is a complete midfielder.

As per the Daily Star in 2020, Messi said, "[Saul is] A complete midfielder - he has it all.”

It's not every day you receive a compliment from one of the best players of all time, so Saul must be doing something right.

What were Saul's stats this season?

The 26-year-old was part of the Atletico squad that clinched the La Liga title this season, after edging both Real Madrid and Barcelona to the top spot.

One of Saul's biggest strengths this term was his versatility. According to WhoScored, he was utilised in every midfield position and even featured at left wing-back on one occasion.

He predominantly played in the middle of the park and in 22 La Liga starts, he executed 1.7 tackles per game for the Spanish side. However, the 26-year-old registered just three goal contributions this term.

Saul achieved a WhoScored rating of 6.76 in the 2020/21 league campaign, which is the lowest he has recorded since the 2012/13 season.

In the latter stages of the season he struggled to complete 90 minutes under Diego Simeone and he was also left out of Luis Enrique's Spain squad for the European Championships this summer.

