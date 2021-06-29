Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano suggests first summer signing is 'close'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted an official bid for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and the deal is close.

What's the latest transfer news involving Albert Sambi Lokonga?

Based on reports from ESPN earlier this month, Arsenal have had a £12.9m bid for Lokonga rejected by Anderlecht, with the Belgium outfit telling the Gunners that they were looking to receive an offer of £17.2m.

The report suggested that the midfielder is expected to leave the club this summer, and Arsenal have been scouting the 21-year-old for over 12 months.

What has Romano said about Lokonga joining Arsenal?

Romano claims that Arsenal’s attempts to sign Anderlecht's Lokonga are progressing and a deal for the midfielder is close after an official bid was tabled.

The journalist reveals that the Gunners lodged an offer of €17.5m (£15.1m) plus €4.5m (£3.9m) in potential add-ons and the north London side added a 5% future sale percentage into the deal.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old already and the player is also keen to make the move to the Emirates in the transfer window.

What is Lokonga's style of play?

Lokonga is a predominantly a central midfielder.

WhoScored suggest that his strengths lie in his passing, dribbling, concentration and interceptions. In the 2020/21 Pro League campaign, Lokonga made 1.6 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game for Anderlecht.

His physical presence in midfield has also been apparent this term as he won 1.2 aerial duels and committed 1.2 fouls per game.

Despite his efforts in the defensive third, the 21-year-old also helped out at the other end of the pitch as he made five goal contributions in 33 appearances this season.

Should Arsenal be aiming higher this summer?

Arguably yes.

Despite Lokonga’s potentially high ceiling, Arsenal should be recruiting players that can have an impact on the side immediately.

If they were to sign the Anderlecht midfielder, it could be somewhat of a risk as he is unproven in a top five league and may take time to adjust to England’s top flight.

Granit Xhaka has been linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer and the Switzerland international would surely need replacing at the heart of Arsenal's midfield with a more experienced option.

However, it remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old would go straight into the first team. If the Gunners were to recruit a more senior midfielder as well, then Lokonga could be a solid backup.

