Sunderland news: Manager makes frank admission about transfer pursuit of Black Cats ace

After witnessing the fall-out from his side's play-off semi-final defeat last month, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has unsurprisingly decided to make some drastic changes to his squad.

Since this particular clash with Lincoln City, a plethora of players have parted ways with the Black Cats as the club looks to enter a new dawn next season.

Sunderland's exodus may not be over yet as Charlie Wyke has been linked with a move to Celtic whilst Denver Hume has yet to sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, one of the players who has recently returned to the club could also be in contention for a permanent departure.

After failing to score a single goal for the Black Cats during the first-half of the previous campaign, Will Grigg was loaned out to Milton Keynes Dons in February.

The 29-year-old subsequently experienced a renaissance under the guidance of the Dons manager Russell Martin as he provided 11 direct goal contributions in 20 appearances.

Particularly impressive during MK Dons' clash with Swindon Town earlier this year, Grigg achieved a perfect WhoScored match rating (10) after netting four goals in a 5-0 victory.

Making reference to the forward's future, Martin has revealed that whilst he would like to sign Grigg this summer, it will be depend on whether Sunderland are willing to negotiate a deal.

Speaking to the Milton Keynes Citizen, the 35-year-old said: "Griggy is back with Sunderland so it's difficult to comment on really.

"We'd still like to do something with him.

"I've spoken to him numerous times over the summer to catch-up and to see what's going on.

"Invariably, he'll have interest from elsewhere, but Griggy knows what we would like to do.

"He's now got a situation with the club where they have to decide what to do with him.

"We'll have to wait and see.

"Unfortunately, we're not in control with that one."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Sunderland currently find themselves in a difficult situation regarding Grigg as he clearly possesses the talent needed to thrive at this level and thus letting him leave this summer would be a risk.

However, when you consider that he has only scored eight goals in 61 appearances for the Black Cats, it may be time to cut their losses.

Whereas the Black Cats are extremely unlikely to make a profit on Grigg due to the fact that they bought him for £3m, they could still secure a respectable fee this summer which then could be used to draft in some new players.

For Grigg's sake, a move to MK Dons may give him the opportunity to kick-start his career which has stalled during his stint at the Stadium of Light.

