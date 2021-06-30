Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcus Rashford appeared to confirm that Jadon Sancho is signing for Manchester United following England’s 2-0 victory over Germany at Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Sancho, who plies his trade with German outfit Borussia Dortmund, has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

United and Dortmund have been in negotiations regarding the final transfer fee over the past couple of weeks, while personal terms between the club and the player are not expected to pose any problems.

Per Sky Sports, the Red Devils are poised to pay in the region of £77 million for the England winger, who could earn as much as £350,000 a week in Manchester.

The payment structure and potential add-ons are reportedly being finalised.

While United fans are optimistic that Sancho will sign, they won’t allow themselves to get completely excited before the deal is officially announced.

Various respected journalists have long reported that a deal is close but the same was said last summer - and Sancho ended up staying at the Westfalenstadion.

Rashford 'announced' Sancho to Man United

However, Rashford may have let the cat out the bag late on Tuesday evening, responding to a fan’s tweet which said: “Announce Sancho Marcus”.

These tweets are almost always ignored but, for whatever reason, Rashford replied: “Yes x”

Unsurprisingly, United fans are now buzzing. They're also shocked that Rashford has seemingly announced the deal...

Sancho: One of the world's best young wingers

Sancho, who spent two years in Manchester City’s youth ranks before moving to Dortmund in 2017, is widely regarded as one of the world’s most exciting young wingers.

The 21-year-old has scored 50 goals in 137 appearances for his current employers and is expected to transform United into a more formidable attacking unit.

However, Sancho has so far been used sparingly by Gareth Southgate at this summer’s European Championships.

Left out the squad for the 1-0 win over Croatia, Sancho was then an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw against Scotland.

He entered the fray for the final six minutes of the 1-0 victory against the Czech Republic, replacing Bukayo Saka late on, but again failed to get off the bench during Tuesday’s massive win over Germany.

Competition for attacking places is less fierce at United, though, and Sancho will presumably be one of the first names on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s teamsheet at the start of next season.

Man Utd get their 2021-22 campaign underway on August 14 when they host rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

