West Brom transfer news: Baggies enter hunt to seal deal for 26-year-old ace

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to head into a new dawn next season under the guidance of their new manager Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies ultimately failed in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League earlier this year and are now preparing for a return to the second-tier of English football.

Certainly no stranger to this division, Ismael led Barnsley to a remarkable fifth-place finish in the second-tier during the previous campaign which defied all expectations.

Considering that West Brom's target will be to secure an immediate return to the top-flight in 2022, it is imperative that the Frenchman gets his recruitment spot-on this summer.

Having already been linked with a move for Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt, the Baggies could be about to swoop for another player who has featured regularly at this level in recent years.

According to the Daily Express, West Brom have entered the race to secure the services of Emiliano Marcondes.

The 26-year-old, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Barnsley, is set to officially become a free-agent later this week following Brentford's decision to cut ties with him.

A separate report from the Daily Mail earlier this month revealed that Marcondes is keen to extend his stay in England despite receiving offers from clubs in France and Germany.

The Dane made 34 league appearances for the Bees last season as he helped them achieve promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs.

However, despite scoring in the final of this aforementioned competition, Marcondes was released by Brentford.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Marcondes did manage to illustrate glimpses of his talent in the Championship earlier this year, it could turn out to be somewhat of an error by West Brom if they do indeed opt to swoop for him.

Whilst the Baggies will not have to pay a transfer fee for the attacking midfielder, there is no guarantee that Marcondes will be able to thrive at this level for the club as he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.49 in the Championship last season.

Furthermore, questions still remain over Marcondes' ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in this division as he only managed to provide four direct goal contributions for his side.

Instead of focusing on a move for the attacking midfielder, West Brom should instead turn their attention to securing the services of a player who knows exactly what it takes to set the second-tier alight with his displays.

