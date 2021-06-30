Daniel Sturridge: What is his net worth?

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge admits footballers can take their wealth for granted, in the latest episode of The High Performance Podcast.

Speaking to Jake Humphrey, the 31-year-old says players should be grateful for both what they have and what they achieve.

Sturridge has scored 112 goals in 322 games in his 13-year professional career to date.

Whilst appearing on the HPP, he said: "We all know we're blessed as football players, as athletes and I think a lot of the time, sometimes, we do take it for granted too.

"Because we're so obsessed with being successful and winning and all these types of things, you don't take into account and soak up the blessings like the position you're in, like: 'Wow, I'm actually playing for this team or wow, I just did this.”

Read more: The High Performance Podcast hub

As recently as 2018, Sturridge was placed 13th in The Sunday Times Rich List’s sportsperson under-30 category, with a net worth of £19m - higher than the likes of David de Gea and Kevin De Bruyne.

More recent estimates, as per Celebrity Net Worth, value him at around $20m (approx. £14.6m).

"We don't have the same life concerns as the people who aren't in sports and earning the kind of money that footballers earn," he continued.

"Sometimes it's just about having gratitude and saying: 'You know what? I'm actually grateful for where I am right now. Where I am in life, I'm grateful for’.

"Of course, I want to succeed, and I want to be the best version of myself. I want to win trophies and do all those things.

"But first and foremost, be grateful and soak up the blessing because a lot of the times I never lived in the moment of just feeling like: 'Wow, I achieved something. I did something.’"

The former Chelsea man – who hit eight goals in 26 England appearances – is now at a crossroads in his career, reflective and assessing his experiences in the game.

Sturridge is currently a free agent after a spell playing in Turkey for Trabzonspor was cut short by mutual consent last year after he was handed a four-month worldwide ban for breaking betting rules.

You can hear the full interview in the latest episode of The High Performance Podcast.

News Now - Sport News