Stormzy, the hugely popular British rapper, turned up to a random party after making a promise to an England fan during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Germany.

The 27-year-old - famous for producing hit songs including Shut Up and Vossi Bop - watched the action unfold along with hundreds of other jubilant England fans at Croydon Box Park.

Stormzy was filmed celebrating passionately by Sky News as late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane earned England a historic victory over their old rivals.

This was the first time that England had beaten Germany in a knockout game since the 1966 World Cup final.

For Gareth Southgate, who missed England’s decisive penalty against the Germans in the Euro 1996 semi-final shoot-out, victory on Tuesday must have tasted particularly sweet.

His team will now face Ukraine in Rome on Saturday evening, aiming to secure a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Pass that test and they will meet the winners of the Czech Republic vs Denmark quarter-final at Wembley on July 7.

Stormzy turns up to England fan's after-party

Many England fans now firmly believe that football really is ‘coming home’ this summer - including, it seems, Stormzy himself.

Footage was posted on social media late on Tuesday showing Stormzy at a random after-party following England’s latest win.

The caption on the video read: “Stormz promised some random guy if England win we gotta go to his house for the after party & now we’re here drinking beer smh”.

The video shows Stormzy chanting ‘It’s Coming Home’ with England fans in the back garden of the fan’s house.

Watch it here…

Unreal scenes.

This is why all England fans love major tournaments. The entire country unites and absolutely anything can happen.

Will any England fans be at the Ukraine game?

Unfortunately, England supporters will not be able to travel to Rome for this weekend’s quarter-final clash against Ukraine as the Italian government would require all British citizens to quarantine for five days on arrival in the country.

However, around 30,000 UK citizens live in Italy and will have the opportunity to snap up the 2,000 tickets allocated for England at the Stadio Olimpico.

Who could England play in the Euro 2020 final?

If England win their quarter-final and then semi-final ties, they will play either Belgium, Italy, Switzerland or Spain in the final at Wembley on July 11.

Switzerland and Spain go head-to-head in Saint Petersburg on Friday at 5pm, while Belgium vs Italy in Munich is the 8pm kick-off.

