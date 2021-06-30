Celtic transfer latest: Club stubborn over £12.8m asking price on player Rae slated

Bayer Leverkusen are keen on signing Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer this summer but are not prepared to meet the Scottish giants' asking price, according to German outlet Kicker.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Heading into the final year of his contract, Ajer has been strongly linked with moves to the likes of Newcastle United and Norwich City and is thought to want to leave.

The report claims that the Bundesliga side are very eager to sign the 23-year-old central defender although Celtic remain 'stubborn' in their asking price.

That figure is thought to be around €15m (roughly £12.88m) and, as it stands, Leverkusen are refusing to go near it.

Is this risky business from Celtic?

Absolutely.

With the player's contract up in the summer of 2022, not selling him soon could be catastrophic. Indeed, in January, he'll be able to talk to foreign clubs and negotiate a free transfer away from the club next year, potentially leaving Celtic without valuable funds to conduct their own rebuild under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Perhaps, then, we will see the situation develop over the course of the summer. At 23, Ajer does look like an attractively sellable asset, albeit for a very short amount of time, so surely bids will start to be considered as the transfer window deadline looms.

Who else has been keen on Ajer?

Last month, GIVEMESPORT revealed that former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had ended Leicester City's interest in Ajer, robbing the Glasgow outfit of their hopes of a bidding war.

Although the likes of Newcastle are believed to be interested, they too are looking to offer way below what Celtic are looking for, so the level of interest may not exactly be working in their favour.

What have the pundits said?

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae slated in Ajer in May after a miserable Old Firm loss at Ibrox and suggested his level of performance would have potential suitors asking questions.

"For a player who has apparently been courted by Premier League clubs, obviously being Norwich who have just been promoted, that would be alarming for me," he said to Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (via The Daily Record).

"You want your centre-half to be there, take whatever it takes and it doesn't matter what part of the body it hits. It stings for a second, but to duck out in the manner he does, he doesn't actually give the goalkeeper a chance because it's hit that quick he can't react.

"On the plus side he stepped forward a couple of times, but you want your centre-half to defend first and foremost."

