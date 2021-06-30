Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

No, it really did happen.

England beat Germany 2-0 in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley on Tuesday afternoon.

In front of at least 40,000 English fans inside Wembley, Gareth Southgate’s side took one giant step towards bringing football home and set up a quarter-final clash against Ukraine on Saturday.

It was always going to be cagey and nervy in a match of this magnitude.

And for 75 minutes, it was exactly that.

That was until Luke Shaw’s low cross was turned in by Raheem Sterling to send the entire country into delirium.

However, seven minutes later, Sterling almost went from hero to villain.

His stray pass fell to Kai Havertz, who immediately put Thomas Muller through on goal.

Nobody was catching the Bayern Munich man as he closed in on Jordan Pickford’s goal.

Surely it was about to be 1-1 inside the final 10 minutes and heading for extra-time and, perhaps inevitably, penalties.

However, Muller proceeded to inexplicably drag the ball wide of the goal - to the delight of all the supporters inside Wembley.

“That never used to happen. Never, ever,” claimed BBC commentator, Guy Mowbray, exclaimed.

As England fans celebrated, German fans knew they may have just missed their best opportunity to get back into the match.

And thanks to some incredible footage from German fan parks, we can relive that moment by watching supporters of Joachim Löw’s side.

As Muller went through on goal, you can the supporters start to get excited. One by one, they begin to stand up and get ready to celebrate. As Muller sidefoots the ball, arms go into the air as they think they’ve equalised. But as they see the ball roll agonisingly wide, they collapse to the floor in disbelief.

If you’re an England fan, it really is fantastic to watch.

Check it out:

England will now face Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening in Rome, knowing victory there would mean a semi-final at Wembley against either Denmark or the Czech Republic.

You really can’t understate just how big that win against Germany was.

