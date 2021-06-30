F1 2021 Video Game: Driver ratings teased

We are just weeks away from one of EA's biggest releases of the year and revs are creeping up in anticipation for F1 2021.

The gaming community will get to experience the action-packed virtual racing sim for the first time on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as Codemasters look to take their series to the next level.

For the first time since 2003, a Formula 1 game will come under the EA umbrella after buying out the Sotham-based organisation for a nine-figure fee at the end of 2020.

That being said, they are leaving Codemasters to produce the game as normal as they look to refine the F1 franchise even further, as fans get ready for the inevitable lights out.

Last year, the game's developers introduced the impressive Driver Market which came hand in hand with Driver Ratings for the first time and was a phenomenal hit with the fanbase.

Like we see in FIFA games every year when it comes to Ultimate Team, not everyone will agree with the numerical figures that are dished out. That being said, it looks like we may have a solid understanding in terms of what drivers will be rated as for this year's F1 game.

Read more: F1 2021 Video Game: Release Date, Trailer, Price, Tracks And Everything You Need To Know

F1 2021 Video Game Driver Ratings

Codemasters released their features trailer in the build-up to the release of F1 2021, which included all of the juicy details that fans have been wanting to know regarding Braking Point, split-screen and much more.

That being trailer, for a brief moment we got to see the all-new Driver Market screen which was fully equipped with some of the Driver Ratings, which provided some interesting reading.

As you can see, and understandably, Lewis Hamilton tops the list with a rating of 94, neck and neck with Max Verstappen with the same figure. Valtteri Bottas has been given a somewhat generous 91 overall, with Sebastien Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo squeezing into the 90s along with Alphatauri's Pierre Gasly.

Some of the market values are rather surprising as well, with Charles Leclerc worth only $4.5m while Hamilton is valued at four times that figure. We don't expect these to be set in stone at this stage and will, most likely, fluctuate depending on in-game results.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News