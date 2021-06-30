Rangers transfer news: Scottish champions accept in-demand star will one day leave

There has always been an acceptance at Rangers that Alfredo Morelos would be sold at some point, according to The Scotsman.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Porto are said to be keen to bring the striker into continental Europe after five years at Ibrox, although the Portuguese giants reportedly remain some way off of Rangers' asking price.

The report claims the Scottish champions value their 25-year-old striker at around €18m (roughly £15.47m) while Porto are currently under the impression they could land him for closer to €12m (roughly £10.3m).

While that does represent quite the difference, top brass at Rangers are understood to know that there will come a day when they will sell him for huge profit, having only signed him for £1m in 2017.

Could he move anywhere else?

Last year, Sky Sports claimed Morelos had agreed to join Lille, although the Ligue 1 side could not reach an agreement with Rangers.

Back in May, GIVEMESPORT revealed that the club were aware that their star striker would be tempted by a move into Europe at this stage of his career rather than into Premier League.

Does it make sense to sell Morelos?

Clearly, it'd be hard to spin the idea of losing a club's all-time top scorer in European competition still in his mid-20s as a good thing.

Still, while Morelos is clearly a game-changer, it's not as if Rangers struggle for goals. In an ideal world, perhaps he'd stay, but the Colombian international only has a contract running until the summer of 2023, meaning this summer is the last genuine chance to command a sizeable fee unless he doesn't sign a new deal.

If they can reinvest that money in a new forward to come in and operate alongside Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe, it could be good business.

1 of 15 When was Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager? May 5th 2018 May 6th 2018 May 7th 2018 May 4th 2018

What have the pundits said?

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie claimed back in March that the 25-year-old was 'irreplaceable'.

“I don’t know if you can replace him, he’s such a talent," he said (via Football FanCast).

"Since Defoe has gone there, he’s become a better player, he’s been a good inspiration for him. His temperament has got better, he’s still doing the odd thing but I don’t mind that.

“He’s a talent. Every year there has been people saying he’s moving to this one. He’s been all around the world, but he’s still here."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News