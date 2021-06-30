Tottenham transfer news: £49.5m-rated star's agent claims Spurs are interested

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Speaking to TMW Radio, Franck Kessie's agent has revealed that Tottenham are interested in signing the AC Milan midfield star.

What's the latest transfer news involving Franck Kessie?

According to Kessie's agent, Massimo Brambati, Spurs are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international and the midfielder's contract is set to expire next summer.

Speaking to TMW Radio, Brambati said, "Today like today, having a contract expiring in 2022 with an important player, one of Milan's strengths, is a danger. Here too there is a basic error.

"I know that in addition to Inter there are also two Premier teams on him, one is Tottenham."

How does Kessie's salary compare among Tottenham's stars?

According to Salary Sport, the 24-year-old earns a weekly salary of £74,000 for Milan and his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

If placed in Spurs' current player wage bill, he would rank as only the 15th highest earner at the club. Transfermarkt value the Ivory Coast international at £49.5m but with just one year remaining on his deal, Spurs could try to get him on the cheap this summer.

What were Kessie's stats this season?

Kessie predominantly plays in a box to box role in the middle of the park for AC Milan and he has a knack of finding the net from midfield. According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old netted 13 goals in Serie A this season and he registered a further four assists.

Aside from his goalscoring antics, the Ivorian is also defensively sound. In Italy's top flight he made 1.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game, while he won 1.5 aerial duels.

Kessie was a mainstay for Milan this term, making 37 league appearances as the side earned a second place finish in Serie A and secured Champions League football for the 2021/22 campaign.

Should Spurs sign Kessie?

Undoubtedly yes.

Kessie would be a strong addition to Tottenham's ranks this summer, particularly as they lack goals from midfield areas.

In the 2020/21 Premier League season, Spurs' highest scoring player in the middle of the park was Tanguy Ndombele with three goals to his name. Tottenham's midfield scored a combined six league goals in total this term.

This suggests that Spurs should pursue a move for Kessie as he could fill the goalscoring void in the engine room. At just 24 years old the Ivorian has plenty of potential to develop even further and his physical presence could serve him well in the Premier League.

