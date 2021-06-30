Everything about England vs Germany on Tuesday was perfect if you're a supporter of the Three Lions.

The 2-0 victory to progress into the quarter-finals was huge.

But it was the whole occasion that has the country buzzing this morning.

The fact more than 40,000 fans were allowed inside Wembley added to the occasion. The atmosphere was incredible as everyone signed up to the ‘It’s Coming Home’ bandwagon.

After 18 months or so of having no supporters inside stadiums, you can’t blame everyone attending the match for making the most of it. And it includes having a few beers outside the stadium before the game.

One of those people enjoying themselves before England vs Germany was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

He was seen downing cans of beer in his full Liverpool tracksuit as fans serenaded him.

Wait, hang on. That’s not actually Klopp but an incredible lookalike.

Honestly, that guy is probably the best lookalike we’ve ever seen and you can’t blame some supporters if they genuinely thought it was Klopp - especially if they’ve had a few beers.

However, you can blame a news reporter if he thought it was Klopp.

But that’s exactly what happened.

On Wednesday morning, one reporter was speaking live on the Lorraine show and he explained how he met Klopp last night.

“As I was going into the stadium last night, I caught up with Jurgen Klopp as well - the Liverpool manager,” he said.

“Of course, he is German. He was a great sport last night chatting to many of the England fans as well and even after the match, was on the shoulders of some England supporters and was drinking a can of beer just here on Wembley way.”

No way!?

Surely he didn’t actually think that he met Klopp? Surely!?

We can’t wait to see his face when he realises it was only a lookalike…

