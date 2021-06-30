On the 11th July, UFC 264 gets underway with Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battling it out for a third time in the main event at Las Vegas.

The pair met earlier in the year for their rematch, with Poirier coming out on top with a TKO in round 2.

UFC legend and Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre gives his predictions for the fight and believes McGregor will avenge his loss with a brutal knockout in this lightweight bout.

The Notorious was stopped in the second round of his January rematch with Poirier and looks to go into the bout wanting a win. St-Pierre favours the Irishman to get the victory.

Speaking to Tristar Gym's YouTube channel St-Pierre said: “I think McGregor is very good in rematches, and I think he’s going to have the victory.

“I think he’s probably going to win in the second round. A knockout.”

St-Pierre’s iconic coach, Firas Zahabi, doesn’t agree with the UFC Hall of Famer.

He said: “Fifty-fifty, but if Georges picked McGregor, I gotta pick Poirier. I think Poirier’s going to take him into Round 3, and hes going to do the same thing he did before.

“He’s gonna kick the leg, he’s gonna injure McGregor a little bit in the leg, and then he’s gonna put the hands on him.

“It’s going to be a trench war, and Poirier’s gonna put him away.”

This is going to be a hell of a fight as the pair are the same height. However, McGregor could have that slight edge as he has a better reach than Poirier.

There is no secret that The Notorious is searching for a win since his last win against Donald Cerrone in January 2020. However, the Irishman feels confident ahead of his fight against The Diamond.

He recently told Fox sports, “I feel very, very confident. I'm very focused and driven.

"And I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10."

This fight will be broadcasted in the UK on the 11th July at 3:00am.

