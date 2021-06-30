Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he held some talks with Red Bull over a potential return to the sport with them, before he decided on Alpine for his comeback year in Formula 1 this season.

The two-time world champion is effectively back where it all began for him in terms of his real success in the sport, with Alpine a continuation of the Renault side based out of Enstone.

Indeed, in 2022 he'll be hoping new regulations can help them get up near the front of the grid to challenge for victories and podiums, with recent races showing he has seemingly lost none of his race craft and guile at this level, after taking the first few Grands Prix to reacclimatise.

He's admitted, too, that he had the chance to potentially return with Red Bull for this season and that there were some talks but that never seemingly got to an advanced stage, with Sergio Perez coming in to partner Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Marca, Alonso opened up on the talks, and also said he hopes 2022 will provide a real chance for him to get back near the front of the grid:

"I haven't had any talks with Mercedes, but there were some talks with Red Bull,'' Alonso revealed.

''I wouldn't have returned if the rules for 2022 weren't there. I'd like to say I can be world champion, but I don't know. The big teams are ready, and the rest have to do everything they can to get there. For next year, however, all teams hope that they can connect with the top.''

