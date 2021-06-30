Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane hasn’t looked himself at Euro 2020 so far, but the world-class striker repaid Gareth Southgate’s faith by scoring England’s second goal against Germany on Tuesday night.

Kane headed home Jack Grealish’s cross to double England’s lead in the 86th minute at Wembley.

It was the Tottenham star’s first goal at this summer’s European Championships and England fans are hoping this proves to be the moment where Kane finally sparks into life.

The 27-year-old, who has been strongly linked with a summer transfer to Manchester City, has often looked uncharacteristically sluggish during England’s first four Euro 2020 fixtures.

Kane repays Southgate with goal vs Germany

The pre-tournament favourite to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Kane struggled to make an impact for the fourth game running against Germany.

But Southgate stuck with his first-choice centre-forward, who went on to produce a moment that England fans will remember for years to come.

His close-range header past Manuel Neuer sent England fans - those watching inside Wembley and millions more across the country - into raptures.

Kane's interview after England 2-0 Germany was beautiful

After the full-time whistle, Kane spoke to ITV Sport while England fans blasted out a rendition of ’Sweet Caroline’.

While he was being questioned, an awestruck Kane couldn’t help but look around the stadium with a beaming smile on his face.

The striker paused before answered his first question to soak up the incredible atmosphere inside Wembley.

He looked quite emotional and who can blame him? What an occasion to be apart of.

“I’m speechless,” Kane admitted. “I don’t know what to say…”

Watch the brilliant clip here…

Goosebumps!

These are the moments that make major tournaments so special.

Will England win Euro 2020?

England as a country has united behind the team and there’s now real belief that this is the year ‘football comes home’.

The Three Lions have only ever won a major tournament once before, and we all know when that was.

The 1966 World Cup is also the only time England have ever reached the final of a major tournament.

Fifty-five years later and England fans are daring to dream that Kane and his fellow England teammates will be lifting the Henri Delaunay at Wembley on July 11.

But before that, they must defeat Ukraine in Rome on Saturday in order to book their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Pass that test and they will then take on either the Czech Republic or Denmark in London on July 7.

