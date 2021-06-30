PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes July 2021: How to Redeem, Free Items and More
Popular Game PUBG has codes for players to redeem and we have all the details you need right here.
The game is a fun battle royale type of game mode and was actually one of the first of its time. It has arguably shaped the gaming world as we know it and inspired games like Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite.
Player Unknown Battlegrounds still remains a huge hit despite all the new competition it has and if you are a keen player of the game, you should redeem these codes as it unlocks you some exciting things.
Not only are they exciting, but they are also free and almost always premium items, so it is a must.
Here is everything you need to know about the PUBG mobile redeem codes for this month:
Latest Redeem Codes (July 2021)
We are in the final few days of having to wait for July redeem codes, and when they are finally released, we will provide you with all the details you need.
Last Month’s Redeem Codes (June 2021)
- BMTGZBZBKQ: You receive an M416 Skin
- TQIZBz76F: This unlocks you a Motorcycle Skin
- LEVKIN1QPCZ: Unlocks the Pacer Set - Gold
- VETREL2IMHX: You will be given the Bumble Bee Set
- ZADROT5QLHP: You will be given the Stealth Brigade Set
- SIWEST4YLXR: Here you get the Assassin Suit & Bottom
- GODZILLAVSKONG: You receive the 1 Aircraft Pilot License, "Curious" Graffiti
- GODZILLAKONG: You will get 1 Aircraft Pilot License, 3 Silver
- DKJU9GTDSM: You receive 100 Silver Fragments
- PUBGM GROZA: This code unlocks The Skulls – Groza
- TIFZBHZK4A: This code unlocks the Legendary Outfit
- BEAUTY: This code gives you the Duelist Set
- BOBR3IBM: This code gives you the Desert Ranger Set
- VEZIRBEYEID: This code unlocks the GVK Parachute
- BMTJZDZPPK: This code gives you the Jester Hero Headgear
- EGOISTPATIEI: You will receive Kong Team – Pan
- SD14G84FCC: You will receive the AKM Glacier Skin
- JJCZCDZJ9U: You will receive the Golden Pan
- RNUZBZ9QQ: You will receive the Legendary Vehicle Skin
- MAY25PUBGMOBILE: This code unlocks 1 Aircraft Pilot License, "What?" Graffiti
- TITANSLASTSTAND: This code gives you the 1 Aircraft Pilot License, "Follow Me" Graffiti
How to redeem PUBG Codes
- It is really easy to redeem these codes and there are only three steps you need to know to redeem them.
- Visit the official website for redeeming codes.
- Enter your unique character ID, the code, and a verification code
- Press redeem and find your rewards in your in-game mailbox
Make sure you redeem these codes as soon as you see them as they don’t last forever.
You can find all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.