PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes July 2021: How to Redeem, Free Items and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Popular Game PUBG has codes for players to redeem and we have all the details you need right here.

The game is a fun battle royale type of game mode and was actually one of the first of its time. It has arguably shaped the gaming world as we know it and inspired games like Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite.

Player Unknown Battlegrounds still remains a huge hit despite all the new competition it has and if you are a keen player of the game, you should redeem these codes as it unlocks you some exciting things.

Not only are they exciting, but they are also free and almost always premium items, so it is a must.

Here is everything you need to know about the PUBG mobile redeem codes for this month:

Latest Redeem Codes (July 2021)

We are in the final few days of having to wait for July redeem codes, and when they are finally released, we will provide you with all the details you need.

Last Month’s Redeem Codes (June 2021)

BMTGZBZBKQ: You receive an M416 Skin

TQIZBz76F: This unlocks you a Motorcycle Skin

LEVKIN1QPCZ: Unlocks the Pacer Set - Gold

VETREL2IMHX: You will be given the Bumble Bee Set

ZADROT5QLHP: You will be given the Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR: Here you get the Assassin Suit & Bottom

GODZILLAVSKONG: You receive the 1 Aircraft Pilot License, "Curious" Graffiti

GODZILLAKONG: You will get 1 Aircraft Pilot License, 3 Silver

DKJU9GTDSM: You receive 100 Silver Fragments

PUBGM GROZA: This code unlocks The Skulls – Groza

TIFZBHZK4A: This code unlocks the Legendary Outfit

BEAUTY: This code gives you the Duelist Set

BOBR3IBM: This code gives you the Desert Ranger Set

VEZIRBEYEID: This code unlocks the GVK Parachute

BMTJZDZPPK: This code gives you the Jester Hero Headgear

EGOISTPATIEI: You will receive Kong Team – Pan

SD14G84FCC: You will receive the AKM Glacier Skin

JJCZCDZJ9U: You will receive the Golden Pan

RNUZBZ9QQ: You will receive the Legendary Vehicle Skin

MAY25PUBGMOBILE: This code unlocks 1 Aircraft Pilot License, "What?" Graffiti

TITANSLASTSTAND: This code gives you the 1 Aircraft Pilot License, "Follow Me" Graffiti

How to redeem PUBG Codes

It is really easy to redeem these codes and there are only three steps you need to know to redeem them.

Visit the official website for redeeming codes.

Enter your unique character ID, the code, and a verification code

Press redeem and find your rewards in your in-game mailbox

Make sure you redeem these codes as soon as you see them as they don’t last forever.



You can find all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News