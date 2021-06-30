Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The final pair of last-16 ties took place on Tuesday evening as England and Ukraine secured dramatic victories to set up a quarter-final clash in Rome on Saturday.

England recorded their first knockout stage victory over Germany since the 1966 World Cup final with a 2-0 win at Wembley as goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sparked wild scenes across the nation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine left it until the last minute of extra-time to book their place in the last eight courtesy of Artem Dovbyk's deft header.

Those were the headline results but they alone do not reveal the extent of the drama that took place throughout the evening.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have rounded up five key things that you may have missed from yesterday's Euro 2020 action, including snippets from David Beckham, Boris Johnson and Gary Lineker.

Let's take a look...

Boris Johnson celebrates Harry Kane's goal

England fans completely lost their minds following both goals against Germany.

It was one of the biggest England fixtures in a generation, and most fans could hardly contain their delight as the prospect of beating a Goliath of Germany's stature at a major international tournament began to translate into reality.

The scenes inside Wembley were a reflection of the nationwide pandemonium, but the prime minister managed to keep a cooler head than most.

Boris Johnson was caught on camera celebrating Harry Kane's killer second goal at an event where nobody else seemed too concerned about the England game.

What's the opposite of limbs?

Kalvin Phillips' tackle on Toni Kroos

Should Kalvin Phillips have been sent off in the first-half?

As the game approached half-time, Phillips was booked for catching Toni Kroos' ankle with his studs.

Phillips did win the ball first but his foot slid over the top of the ball and caught Kroos on the ankle.

A freeze frame of the contact doesn't look pretty but there didn't appear to be any malicious intent or excessive force.

You can see the incident here.

Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand & Alan Shearer celebrate England goal

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and particularly Rio Ferdinand showed exactly what it meant to every single England fan with their celebrations in the BBC studio.

The pundits had the best view in the house for the game and were sent into delirium after watching England find the net.

Poor Jurgen Klinsmann, who was incredibly gracious and jovial in defeat, didn't move a muscle while Ferdinand got caught in the moment with the rest of the Wembley crowd.

Football is back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko leads Ukraine celebrations

Oleksandr Zinchenko put in a Man-of-the-Match display to book Ukraine's place in the quarter-final against England and he led the post-match celebrations at Hampden Park.

The Manchester City star, Andriy Shevchenko and the rest of the squad performed a slow clap with the travelling contingent tucked away in the corner of the ground on a historic night for Ukraine.

Claude Makelele marking David Beckham

Nobody is safe from Claude Makelele's telepathic ability to read the game - even after retirement.

The legendary French enforcer was pictured at Wembley seated just behind David Beckham, which prompted an apt joke from The Athletic's Liam Twomey about an incoming tackle.

